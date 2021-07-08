Cancel
Astronomy

Changes In Earth’s Orbit Gave Life Its Chance To Survive During “Snowball Earth”

By Stephen Luntz
IFLScience
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough geological and astronomical disasters have caused many setbacks for life, we know of only one that makes scientists wonder how Earth wasn't sterilized entirely. This is the “Snowball Earth” period 700 million years ago when the planet was so cold it was covered in thick ice even at the equator. Yet not only did life survive, its greatest burst of diversification occurred soon after the ice retreated. A new study provides evidence the planet was saved by variations in the Earth's orbit that still exist today.

