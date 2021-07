NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-10 all-time NBA scorer, 10-time NBA All-Star, and 3-time Olympic gold medalist Carmelo Anthony today announced that he and his multi-platform content company Creative 7 are partnering with Cadence13, an Audacy company, to launch the debut podcast edition of Anthony's viral wine-focused YouTube series " What's In Your Glass?". The new platform will allow Anthony to deliver new episodes with even more engaging, inspiring and timely conversations with global icons.