Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 TV schedule, live stream, standings: USMNT, Mexico enter as big favorites

A tournament featuring some of the greatest rum producing countries in the world wouldn’t be complete without crowing a rum champion, and you’re in luck because we’re about to do just that! Each country gets to enter their best rum brand – as long as it’s currently in production and exported for consumption. No doubt there are tiny producers that would love an Open Cup format, and defunct distilleries can revisit their trophy case and relive the glory days (Caroni, we’re looking at you), but they aren't in this year's competition. So pour yourself a glass and let’s break down the competition.