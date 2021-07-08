Cancel
Concacaf Gold Cup 2021 TV schedule, live stream, standings: USMNT, Mexico enter as big favorites

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup gets underway on Saturday as 16 nations battle to become the kings of the continent. With guest team Qatar also participating, it's the United States and Mexico that enter as the favorites to win the title. Things will look a bit different this time around. Thanks to the Concacaf Nations League tournament, which concluded in June, we will see a bunch of new faces for the U.S. and Mexico, as both national teams needed to provide rest to their top players ahead of the European season starting in August.

