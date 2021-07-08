Cancel
El Paso, TX

El Paso woman in her 60s dies of Covid despite vaccination

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
 13 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Pasoan who was fully vaccinated has died of a Covid-19 infection, the first such incident in the Sun City, officials confirmed Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the El Paso health department identified the victim as a woman in her 60s with underling health issues. Out of 2,658 El Paso County deaths reported to date due to Covid, this was the only fatality involving a vaccinated person.

Despite the death, the spokeswoman emphasized the importance of vaccinations - which overall have proven very effective - even though they are not 100% guaranteed.

To date, nearly 66% of all El Pasoans over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

