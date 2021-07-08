Cancel
Kelly Clarkson Asks to Be Declared Legally Single

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson says she’s ready to take the next step toward finalizing her divorce, with or without her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock’s cooperation. Last Thursday the pop star and her attorney filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status so that the judge can declare her legally single. If this request is granted, the former couple will then be permitted to hash out the finer points of their divorce, including spousal and child support, in a different trial at a later date. In the documents obtained by Us Weekly, Clarkson claimed that she “has made good faith efforts to settle” their dispute, while her estranged husband and his lawyers “have no intention of reaching a global settlement of this matter anytime soon.”

