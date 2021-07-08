Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards $2.3 million; New Century Art Guild in Elk Horn among the recipients
DES MOINES – More than 200 Iowa organizations and individuals working in arts and culture, film and media, and history and historic preservation will receive a boost from $2.3 million in grant awards announced today (Thursday), by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. Among the Arts and Culture Grant recipients, is The New Century Art Guild in Elk Horn received $5,000 to develop a series of public art exhibitions, called “Walls of Honor,” created by military veterans.www.kjan.com
