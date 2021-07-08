7 Best Day Trips From Detroit

Detroit is Michigan’s largest city and a great destination all by itself. However, you may want to get out of the big city for a day and see some of the other smaller towns that Michigan has to offer. Since I prefer a day trip spending time at a specific destination, I chose places within an hour and a half of Detroit. I would rather choose closer places than spend most of the day on the road. I also chose locations that wouldn’t be considered part of the Detroit metro area.