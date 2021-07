In a market crowded with plant-based substitutes, Zeal Creamery wants to bring back cow’s milk. A Chicago-based brand named for a New Zealand style of farming that prioritizes the well-being of cows, Zeal has a new marketing campaign out to distinguish itself from the sea of rivals. Cow's milk competitors such as almond and oat milk have been consistently growing in popularity over the past few years, making a small but notable difference in shopper's cow’s milk consumption. But Zeal’s first-ever campaign aims to boost awareness for its brand by highlighting exactly how much activity its free-range cows get.