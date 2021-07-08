Naomi Osaka Speaks Out: “Athletes Are Human”

Just over a month ago, tennis star Naomi Osaka took the mental-health break we all needed by dropping out of the French Open when tournament officials required that she speak to press. While she won’t be back on the tennis court until she represents Japan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Osaka returned with an open letter in Time magazine highlighting what she’s learned from the experience, but, most importantly, what the industry can take away. Osaka, 23, says she isn’t at all opposed to talking with press. On top of her Netflix docuseries, Naomi, which just released its trailer this week, Osaka says she has “given more time to press than many other players,” barring those with careers almost as old as she. “However, in my opinion (and I want to say that this is just my opinion and not that of every tennis player on tour), the press-conference format itself is out of date and in great need of a refresh,” she wrote. “I believe that we can make it better, more interesting, and more enjoyable for each side. Less subject vs. object; more peer to peer.” Some fear that other players will follow her lead and revolt, but “no one in tennis has missed a press conference since.”