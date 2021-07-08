Revature Is Great Place to Work-Certified™

The results of a recent study showed that New York state was listed as a state that has the least amount of at-risk youth when compared to the rest of the country. Growing up is more difficult for some than others. Without a stable home or positive role models to teach them, some youths can fall behind, and experience harder times adjusting to adulthood. One in nine individuals between the ages of 16 and 24 are neither working nor attending school. Others may also suffer from poor health conditions, that may affect their development physically or socially.