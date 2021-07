Ya know, we cannot catch a break with Shark in the Park. So, it looks like it's going to rain this afternoon, so the scheduled concert for tonight at Henry Law Park in Dover with Tapedeck Heroez is being cancelled and rescheduled to August 25th due to the impending rain and potential thunderstorms. Normally, we would have the rain date at the Strand in Dover, however, they have an event tonight, so we have moved Tapedeck Heroez to Wednesday, August 25th, same time, 6-8pm at Henry Law Park in Dover, weather permitting.