The Internet Is Not Okay With This Bizarre Airport Mai Tai
Few drinks are as associated with a tropical vacation than the mai tai cocktail. As the go-to drink of tiki bars, it was first created at the Polynesian-themed Trader Vic's in the 1940s by owner Victor "Trader Vic" Bergeron (via Liquor.com). The drink is possibly based on a prior recipe from the '30s by Donn Beach at his Don the Beachcomber restaurant. It's a mix of good rum, orange curaçao, lime juice, and almond-based orgeat syrup, then garnished with flowers or fruit, such as pineapples and cherries. The name itself means "the best — out of this world" in Tahitian, Liquor.com notes.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0