Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman today pleaded guilty to a felony riot charge stemming from her involvement in an armed robbery about a year and a half ago. 21-year-old Payton Koob was originally charged with aiding and abetting first-degree aggravated robbery. She was accused of contacting the victim through Snapchat on the afternoon of February 17, 2019, and requesting to purchase some marijuana wax cartridges from him. The man agreed to her request and then went to a residence at the Quarters Apartments to meet with Koob, where he was also met by three men, two of whom he recognized.