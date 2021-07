Since the first episode of Disney+’s new Marvel show, Loki, fans have guessed there was a secret behind who runs the TVA. From the mysterious Time-Keepers who no one ever saw to the oddly restrictive concept of the “sacred timeline,” something seemed off. But as the series has slowly peeled back the layers of this onion, the entity pulling strings has remained a mystery. With only one more episode to go in Season 1, fans are still in the dark as to who the show’s main antagonist will be. But these Loki theories about the castle in the Void — and who resides there — round up the main suspects.