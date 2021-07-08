Cancel
Hardin County, OH

Homicide investigation underway in Hardin County

KENTON — The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are conducting an investigation into the death of Robert B. Mays Jr., 29, of Fostoria, whose body was discovered Wednesday evening in Buck Township in the southeast portion of Hardin County.

The death had been termed a homicide by Sheriff Keith Everhart.

Investigators are following all potential leads as they are received, Everhart said in a press release issued Thursday morning. The Hardin County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting in the investigation, the sheriff said.

Mays’s body was transferred to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Everhart said his office does not believe local residents have reason to be concerned with a subject or subjects being at large in the area, which would present a concern for their safety.

Anyone who may have information concerning the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 419-673-1268 or call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 419-675-8475.

