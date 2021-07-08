Cancel
Salmon Fishing to Close Early in Marine Area 7 Following Successful Opener

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishery managers at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced Wednesday an early closure to salmon fishing in the San Juan Islands (Marine Area 7) to meet conservation objectives for Chinook salmon. The closure goes into effect July 8. Marine Area 7 salmon fishing opened just one week...

