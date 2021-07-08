'After Yang' Review: Colin Farrell Goes Poking Through Memories in This Thinking Person's Sci-Fi

Kogonada, The Mononymous Director Who’d Prefer To Be Anonymous, Peers Into The Future – And The Human Soul – With His Sci-fi Drama ‘After Yang. In an ideal world, Kogonada’s work would speak for itself. He came to prominence with a series of short but powerful video essays that focused on a single aspect of a director’s work: faces in Hitchcock’s thrillers, mirrors in Bergman’s dramas, and the gentle quotidian pace of Yasujirō Ozu’s family sagas. Ozu, in particular, is a big influence on Kogonada, who adapted the name of Ozu’s screenwriter—Kôgo Noda—as an alias. “I’ve never identified much with my American name,” he has said, “which always feels a little strange to see or hear. My family uses a nickname that I’ve had since I was a kid.”