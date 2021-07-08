Cancel
Matt Damon Moved to Tears During Five-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes 'Stillwater' Premiere

By Matt Donnelly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the credits rolled, Damon — standing by his director and co-stars — started to tear up at the cheers from the crowd. The Oscar winner plays a stoic Oklahoma construction worker whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned for murder in France, following a harrowing incident with her girlfriend while studying abroad. As years and expensive lawyers add up (in a scenario extremely reminiscent of the Amanda Knox case), Damon works tirelessly to prove his child’s innocence and befriends a single mom and her daughter along the way.

Moviesseattlepi.com

'Stillwater' Review: Matt Damon Gets to the Heart of How the World Sees Americans Right Now

Americans are used to watching Americans save the day in movies. That’s the kind of hero Bill Baker wants to be for his daughter Allison — a young woman convicted of murdering her girlfriend while studying abroad — in “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy’s not-at-all-conventional crime thriller “Stillwater.” The setup will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Amanda Knox case: Five clicks in to a nine-year sentence, Allison has always maintained her innocence. After new evidence arises, she writes a letter to her lawyer asking for help. But she’s careful not to involve her dad directly. “I cannot trust him with this. He’s not capable,” she writes.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Matt Damon’s biggest professional regret: 'You will never meet an actor who turned down more money’

Matt Damon has done well for himself, but even he is plagued with occasional what-ifs. "I was offered a little movie called Avatar," Damon told those present at a Cannes Film Festival masterclass over the weekend, according to Deadline. "James Cameron offered me 10 percent of it. I will go down in history ... you will never meet an actor who turned down more money."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Damon: Research for Trump supporter role 'eye-opening'

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”. In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.
MoviesAceShowbiz

Matt Damon Says Not Leaving 'Jason Bourne' Franchise for 'Avatar' Is His 'Moral' Choice

During a Cannes Film Festival masterclass, 'The Bourne Identity' actor also reveals that the media 'gave up' on him because he is 'relatively free of scandal.'. AceShowbiz - Matt Damon has reflected on turning down a role in James Cameron's mega-blockbuster "Avatar". Despite regretting his decision to pass on the opportunity, which was later taken by Sam Worthington, "The Martian" actor revealed that it was his "moral" choice because he didn't want to abandon "Jason Bourne" franchise.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How John Krasinski Reacted After He Learned Matt Damon Passed On Avatar

Matt Damon has one of the better track records when it comes to his Hollywood career choices. With films like Saving Private Ryan, The Departed and Ford v. Ferrari under his belt, the actor, writer and producer has more than proven he’s got a good eye for picking solid projects. That doesn’t mean he’s always gotten it right, though. There have been some clunkers along the way -- and, it turns out, he’s also turned down at least one major motion picture opportunity: James Cameron-directed blockbuster Avatar. At least he has a funny story to tell about how John Krasinski reacted when he found out his friend had passed on the role of a lifetime.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

See Jodie Foster and Her Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance

After being cancelled last year, the Cannes Film Festival is back with all of its glamor, movie stars, and big premieres. And on the first day of the festival, one celebrity couple made a rare red carpet appearance. Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and posed for photos at the premiere of Annette on Tuesday, July 6. While Foster is not in any of the films being shown at Cannes, she is receiving a special honor. Read on to find out more and to see Foster and Hedison enjoying their time on the carpet together.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We had nothing': Matt Damon reflects on being 'broke' while living with pal Ben Affleck before they were famous... and recalls missing out on £200m when he turned down a role in Avatar

Matt Damon has reflected on being 'broke' while he was living with good pal Ben Affleck and trying to make it in Hollywood. The actor, 50, explained how they 'had nothing' and would show landlords in LA an article about their upcoming movie Good Will Hunting to try and find places to live.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Sean Penn decided to star opposite his daughter in 'Flag Day' at Matt Damon's urging

Sean Penn was content with directing Flag Day until he got a call from Matt Damon. "A month and half before shooting started, Matt Damon called me, not to say he could or couldn’t, but that I was a stupid schmuck not to take this opportunity to act with my daughter in this thing," the two-time Oscar-winning actor shared at a press conference during Cannes Film Festival (h/t IndieWire). "That was the last straw. Once I decided to do that, it was a big burden off me."
MoviesA.V. Club

Matt Damon reveals he turned down 10 percent of the profits from Avatar, which: Whoops

Hey, here’s a quick, fun math question: What’s 10 percent of $2.847 billion? If you answered “So much money that Matt Damon could have bought one of those islands where they let you hunt a guy, because who’s going to stop you, it’s your dang island,” then, congratulations: You have passed a very important class in cinematic math that Matt Damon, tragically, did not.
MoviesComicBook

Matt Damon Reveals How Much Money He Lost Turning Down Avatar Role

Matt Damon may have become a household name with the Jason Bourne franchise, that is after winning an Oscar for Good Will Hunting and playing the titular soldier in Saving Private Ryan, but he also almost starred in one of the biggest movies of all time. Speaking at the Cannes film festival after the premiere of his new movies Stillwater, Damon revealed that he turned down the movie and that when he did it he turned down the biggest paycheck of his life. “I was offered a little movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10% of it,” Damon said. “I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money.”
MoviesDeadline

Matt Damon On Real-Life Research For ‘Stillwater’: “It’s The Luckiest Part Of Our Job, The Windows People Give Us Into Their Lives” – Cannes Studio

As Bill in Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater, Matt Damon is an Oklahoma roughneck fighting for his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin)’s release from a Marseille prison. Along the way, he experiences a renaissance of sorts, as he connects with single mother Virginie (Camille Cottin), faces cultural differences, and gets another chance at family life.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Matt Damon Reveals the Shady Reason His 15-Year-Old Daughter Refuses to See Good Will Hunting

Watch: Matt Damon Talks Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunion. Matt Damon's daughter's feelings about his career apparently haven't engendered a ton of good will. The 50-year-old Ocean's Eleven star appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, July 18, where he was asked whether fans still associate him with Good Will Hunting, the film that led to Oscar wins for himself and co-screenwriter Ben Affleck. His response included a surprising reveal about 15-year-old daughter Isabella, who he shares with wife Luciana Barroso.
Movies411mania.com

Matt Damon Recalls Turning Down Avatar Despite Being Offered 10% Of Profits

Matt Damon could have been a very rich man, but he turned down Avatar despite being offered a hefty amount of the profits. Damon famously was offered the lead role of the James Cameron blockbuster, but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts. Speaking in his Cannes Film Festival masterclass (per Deadline), the actor revealed just how much it cost him to say no.

