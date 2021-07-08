Matt Damon Moved to Tears During Five-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes 'Stillwater' Premiere
As the credits rolled, Damon — standing by his director and co-stars — started to tear up at the cheers from the crowd. The Oscar winner plays a stoic Oklahoma construction worker whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned for murder in France, following a harrowing incident with her girlfriend while studying abroad. As years and expensive lawyers add up (in a scenario extremely reminiscent of the Amanda Knox case), Damon works tirelessly to prove his child’s innocence and befriends a single mom and her daughter along the way.www.greenwichtime.com
