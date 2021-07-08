Oscar De La Hoya Tells Mike Tyson He’s ‘Miserable’ in Retirement: Without Boxing I’ll ‘Destroy My Life’

Tai Tuivasa is relishing his knockout victory over Greg Hardy at UFC 264. Subsequently, Tuivasa took to social media to roast Hardy in the process, adding insult to injury. Hardy’s UFC career started rough and was full of controversy. Dana White introduced Hardy from the very minute; fans were hesitant to support him due to his past domestic violence accusations. Even now, fans are very vocal about their disdain for Hardy. However, he continues to push forward to accomplish all of his goals.