Oscar De La Hoya Tells Mike Tyson He’s ‘Miserable’ in Retirement: Without Boxing I’ll ‘Destroy My Life’
Forty-eight-year-old boxing Hall-of-Famer Oscar De La Hoya is preparing for his return to the sport, after telling Mike Tyson retirement was “f*cking miserable.”. “Boxing is like my savior, it’s all I know,” De La Hoya said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast. “When I’m not thinking about boxing, when I’m not thinking about fighting somebody or training, it’s like, f*ck what do I go do? I’m gonna go f*cking destroy my life.”www.mediaite.com
