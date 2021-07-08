There's a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Alternative On Sale for $50—and It's Seriously Good

Whether you’re an amateur baker or you just like whipping up desserts for special occasions, a stand mixer is a useful tool to have in your kitchen. Compared to the less-expensive hand mixer, a stand mixer is more powerful, it can tackle larger batches and heavier doughs, and it keeps your hands free to multitask while it does all the work. Today’s stand mixers are also so aesthetically pleasing—both in terms of design and colors—you’ll want to make space on your counter to show yours off. Stand mixers come in a wide range of price points—our list includes models from $50 up to $700—but if you’re serious about your mixing, rest assured a good stand mixer is a worthwhile investment. Most stand mixers last decades, making them one of the longest-lasting kitchen appliances out there.