You're seriously missing out if you haven't jumped on the gnocchi train yet. If pasta and dumplings had a baby, it would be something along the lines of gnocchi. This small potato dumpling is a staple in northern Italy where it originated, according to Amaro Restaurant. Each dumpling is the perfect size for a bite. The grooves pressed into each piece serves as a comfy seat for a sauce of any flavor. Gnocchi dishes can be tossed with anything from creamy pesto to crispy shallots and mushrooms, but some popular sauces are buttery sage or a classic cheesy tomato sauce also known as gnocchi alla Sorrentina (via Pasta Evangelists).