Evolution Well Services Extends Scope of Operations to West Virginia

Most West Virginians do not think much about our state’s role in helping our nation reach for the stars. We are the home state of one of NASA’s “hidden figures,” the late Katherine Johnson, whose mind was so sharp, some of the early astronauts would trust computer calculations only after she had confirmed them; the late Chuck Yeager, who after breaking the sound barrier became part of a test pilot training program for NASA; and Jon McBride an astronaut who reached the rank of captain.