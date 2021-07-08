Cancel
Woodhouse Day Spa Appoints LRXD as Advertising Agency of Record

MySanAntonio
 13 days ago

Full brand refresh will firmly establish Woodhouse Day Spa as the premier spa leader. LRXD, “the original health and happiness agency” has been appointed agency of record by Woodhouse Day Spa. LRXD will create a total brand refresh for Woodhouse Day Spa, including brand positioning, in store visualizations, and national, regional and seasonal broadcast, print and online advertising campaigns.

www.mysanantonio.com

