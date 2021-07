People who have used the buy now, pay later (BNPL) service Klarna are being declined when applying for mortgages, Refinery29 has learned. Twenty-six-year-old Nicki (who didn’t want to give her real name) works in publishing, earns £32,000 per year plus bonuses and is based in London. Last year she applied for a mortgage to buy her first home and was declined by HSBC and Barclays. Her mortgage advisor told her that both banks said it was because she had used Klarna despite the fact that she had never missed a repayment.