Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Stories' Trailer Flaunts Ghosts, Witches, Evil Santa

By Claire Shaffer
GreenwichTime
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Murphy’s American Horror Story series is receiving a new spinoff titled, somewhat confusingly, American Horror Stories, and the first teaser clip for the show is out now. Whereas its predecessor focused on a different storyline every season, American Horror Stories takes the weekly anthology route, featuring new characters, monsters,...

