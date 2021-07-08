This HGTV Expert’s Clever Light Switch Tip Will Save You Bedtime Frustration

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My husband and I live in a recently renovated one-bedroom apartment of a six-story building that was built in 1928 in the beautiful neighborhood of Kensington. It’s our first place together since getting married two and a half years ago (we lived with family previously) and it has been so special for us to finally have a space of our own and create a peaceful environment. Decorating our home these past few months has awakened a desire I’ve always had for interior design and has inspired me to get into that field.