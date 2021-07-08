Stream on Demand: Diverse ‘Gossip Girl’ is rebooted for 2021 on HBO Max

You know you love her — and she's back. Nine years after it ended its run on The CW, the scandalous series is disrupting the calm on a new network and the gossipmonger's got a new platform to boot. When we catch up with the Manhattan elite, they're being terrorized by the omnipresent former blogger via Instagram and our cast of influencers, social warriors, and Met step dwellers are not about it. The phone alerts aren't all that have changed in this continuation; expect a more diverse and inclusive cast this time around and wayyyyyy more money. "The show is elevated; it's more sophisticated and it's bigger," showrunner Joshua Safran tells EW. "It's more like Downton Abbey in terms of sprawling cast and one event every episode. Being a millionaire at a private school back in 2007 is so much different than now. We're dealing in global billions." Sounds richly entertaining. —Ruth Kinane.