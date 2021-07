Here’s one way to make a Japanese Whisky Highball:. Select a tall 8-to-10-oz. glass, with a narrow mouth. From a block of pure, dense ice (either made yourself or purchased from a local ice store), carefully cut a butter-shaped block no taller than the glass itself and about a third of the volume. Stir that ice alone in the glass until the sides begin to turn opaque with chill. Strain out the melt water. Add 1.5 oz. of Japanese Whisky, stir clockwise 13.5 times. Gently add 6 oz. mineral water down the sides to fill the glass, then stir (yes, again clockwise) 3.5 more times, and gently remove your spoon, taking care to draw up the whiskey into the water without any unnecessary jostling of the ice or glass. Express a lemon peel over the top and discard.