The Yankees placed Miguel Andujar and Jonathan Loaisiga on the injured list Saturday, New York Yankees official Twitter account reports. Andujar has been dealing with a left wrist sprain. His placement is retroactive to July 7, so he could return as soon as the first weekend after the All-Star break if he has healed. Loaisiga was placed on the COVID-IL, but it was unknown if he tested positive for the virus or was just deemed a close contact. In what may be a coincidence, the Yankees are playing the Astros, and Carlos Correa was placed on the same list Friday.