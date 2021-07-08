COMMITMENT! Top kicker Will Bettridge picks Virginia

The special teams unit for the Virginia Cavaliers football team got a big boost Thursday as one of the best kickers in the class of 2022 chose UVA for his college ball. Will Bettridge hails from Gulliver Prep in South Florida, where he is coached by former UVA linebacker Earl Sims. The major scouting services for specialists all have Bettridge as a top-10 kicker: #1 on Kornblue, #7 on Kohl’s, and #5 on Chris Sailer. He holds scholarship offers from LSU, Georgia Tech, Air Force, and Army, with preferred walk-on offers at Florida State and Michigan.