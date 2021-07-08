2021 NBA Draft Coverage: Jared Butler
If you watched any of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, you likely watched Baylor and it’s star guards dominate a game or two. Baylor powered through the tournament, eventually beating Gonzaga in the championship game. They were led by their two NBA draft prospects, Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler. Mitchell is projected to be a lottery pick, so dreams of a D. Mitchell and D. Mitchell backcourt may be a bit far-fetched for Jazz fans. Butler, however, is projected to be a late first rounder, and he just might be the type of player the Jazz could strike gold with.www.slcdunk.com
