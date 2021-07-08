Cancel
Campbell County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston County Plains by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315 AND 317 .Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible over parts of southern Campbell and Weston counties in northeastern Wyoming during the rest of this afternoon into early this evening, and the relative humidity will be in the teens. Critical fire weather conditions will result. The wind will diminish around 800PM this evening and the relative humidity will increase slightly as temperatures cool. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315 AND 317 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell and 317 Weston County Plains. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.

