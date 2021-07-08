Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 416 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Palm Beach, Wellington, Royal Palm Beach, Golden Lakes, Loxahatchee Groves, The Acreage, Loxahatchee NWR and Florida Gardens. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.