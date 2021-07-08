Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gates County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gates by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gates THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EASTERN HERTFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN GATES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Hertford, NC
City
Gates, NC
County
Gates County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Public HealthNBC News

China rejects WHO's plan for further study of Covid-19 origins

China cannot accept the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of Covid-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday. Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was “rather taken aback" by the call for a further probe into the pandemic's origins and, specifically, the theory that the virus might have leaked from a Chinese lab.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Jill Biden takes starring role at difficult Olympics

First lady Jill Biden is heading to the closely-watched 2021 Olympic Summer Games where she will lead the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremony, despite COVID-19 concerns in Tokyo. In her first solo international trip as first lady, Biden will go to a city that has entered a new state...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...

Comments / 0

Community Policy