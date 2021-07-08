Cancel
Middle East

Israel says it's targeting Hamas' cryptocurrency accounts

 14 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Thursday it will begin seizing cryptocurrency accounts used by the Palestinian Hamas group to raise money for its armed wing. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered security forces to seize the accounts after a joint operation "uncovered a web of electronic wallets" used by Hamas to raise funds using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, the ministry said.

Benny Gantz
Bitcoin
Economy
Politics
Crypto
Facebook
Middle East
Military
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Destroyed Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs. The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in...
Military
Cleveland Jewish News

Syria: Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Aleppo region

Israel carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Aleppo in northern Syria on Monday, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying that the strikes had targeted a number of sites in the As-Safira region to the southeast of Aleppo, and had caused material damage but no casualties.
Business
Posted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Israel's cenbank chief sees possible inflation target tweaks

JERUSALEM, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Monday that, with structural economic changes such as technological advancements and online shopping pushing prices down, the central bank was studying changes to Israel’s inflation targeting regime. “There is a need, after almost 30 years of the...
Markets
Posted by
Benzinga

Israel Says Terrorist Organization Hamas Owns At Least $7.7M In Cryptocurrencies, Including Dogecoin

Terrorist organization Hamas owns at least $7.7 million in cryptocurrencies, including meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), according to a seizure order issued by Israel. What Happened: Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing issued the seizure order against 84 cryptoasset addresses believed to be controlled by Hamas, according to Elliptic,...
Middle East
wmleader.com

Israel is seizing cryptocurrency wallets from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has been using them to raise funds from donors worldwide

Cryptocurrency wallets used by the military wing of Hamas are being seized by Israel. Israel’s defence minister ordered security forces to seize 84 Hamas-controlled crypto wallets. Most deposits were found to be in tether and bitcoin, according to a tracking firm’s analysis. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Israel...
Middle East
bitcoin.com

Israel Begins Seizure of Bitcoin Donations Collected by Hamas

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the seizure of cryptocurrency funds raised by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. His department has reportedly started taking control over digital wallets used by the terrorist group to collect crypto donations from abroad. Defense Ministry of Israel Targets Crypto Addresses Used by Hamas.
Middle East
cryptopotato.com

Israel Seized $7.7M in Bitcoin and Dogecoin Believed to be Controlled by Hamas Terrorist Organization

According to a recent analysis, the Islamic terrorist group Hamas used numerous cryptocurrencies including Tether, Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, and others. Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing ordered the confiscation of 84 crypto addresses considered to be linked with the terrorist organization Hamas. The analysis showed that these digital wallets received more than $7.7 million in cryptocurrencies.
Economy
Telegraph

Israel cracks down on Hamas's Bitcoin and Dogecoin wallets

Israel announced on Friday that it was cracking down on a "web of electronic wallets" used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip to raise cryptocurrency funds such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. The Israeli defence ministry said that the Islamist group has been appealing for funds to rebuild "terrorist infrastructure" and...
Middle East
investing.com

Israeli defense minister authorizes seizure of Hamas-tied crypto accounts

Israeli defense minister authorizes seizure of Hamas-tied crypto accounts. Israeli defense minister Benny Ganz has signed an order authorizing security forces to seize cryptocurrency accounts believed to be tied to the militant wing of Hamas, the de facto ruling authority of the Gaza Strip in Palestine. Israeli defense minister authorizes...
World
decrypt.co

Israel Moves to Seize Bitcoin, Tether, Dogecoin From Hamas

Hamas receives crypto in donations. Israel has issued a seizure order against addresses it believes are associated with the group. Those addresses have received Tether, Bitcoin, and Dogecoin. Dogecoin may be the light-hearted cryptocurrency fun-loving people like to promote—but it’s also being collected by one of the world’s biggest militant...
Middle East
investing.com

Israel Seizes Millions in Crypto Assets From Hamas

Israel Seizes Millions in Crypto Assets From Hamas. Israel will seize a variety of crypto assets from 84 wallet addresses. The wallets allegedly belong to Hamas. Elliptic believes the wallets hold $7.7 million. Israeli officials have taken action to seize cryptocurrencies from 84 wallet addresses. These addresses could possibly be...
Laconia, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Steve Earle: Hamas is founded on prinicipals of destroying Israel

In response to Janet Simmon's critique of one of my past letters, I first thank her for agreeing with me that any and all terrorism is abhorrent and unethical. She does, however, choose to describe Hamas as a political party, which is a description I must challenge. Hamas is a terrorist organization founded on the principals of destroying Israel by any means necessary. And though in political control over Gaza, they have never stopped their terrorist attacks upon Israel nor disavowed their founding principals. It is because of this that the people of Gaza suffer all of the harsh limitations and military reprisals Israel is forced to apply in defending itself. Hamas is, in fact, the root cause of all the problems and suffering on both sides. I contend that at any hour of any day those in power in Gaza disavowed Hamas' persecution/vendetta against the Jewish state and people Israel would welcome peace and normalized relations even help Gaza prosper. The ball is, as always, in the hands of Islamic fundamentalists, a fact too few Americans understand. Problem is, Islam can never change because Muhammed forbids it from ever changing, thus the endless wars and atrocities are doomed to continue, I fear.
Military
Gephardt Daily

Israel fires retaliatory artillery shells at Lebanon

July 20 (UPI) — The Israel Defense Forces said early Tuesday it fired artillery shells at Lebanon in retaliation for rockets launched toward Israel from the neighboring Middle Eastern country. The IDF said it launched its barrage at Lebanon in response to two rockets launched toward it that triggered sirens...
Military
The Jewish Press

Israel Arrests Dozens of Hamas Operatives After They Made Solidarity Visit to Terrorists' Village

Israeli security forces arrested dozens of Hamas activists on Wednesday near the village of Turmus Aya in Judea and Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. The suspects, according to the IDF—members of Hamas’s student cell at Birzeit University near Ramallah—were taken into custody shortly after a solidarity visit to the family home of Muntasir Shalabi in the village, according to the Arab daily Al Quds.
POTUS
Posted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Biden goes too far in assurances on vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden offered an absolute guarantee Wednesday that people who get their COVID-19 vaccines are completely protected from infection, sickness and death from the coronavirus. The reality is not that cut and dried. The vaccines are extremely effective but “breakthrough” infections do occur and the delta...

