Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Chosen and the Beautiful , Nghi Vo (Tordotcom 978-1-250-78478-0, $26.99, 272pp, hc) June 2021. Cover by Greg Ruth. When the copyright protection of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby expired at the beginning of this year, the speculation was predictably rampant and occasionally dire. The tale of Gatsby’s fabulous but shady wealth, his giant parties, his pining for the love of Daisy (now married to a racist millionaire), all as told by the transplanted Midwesterner Nick Carraway, is so familiar from movie versions and classroom assignments that it already seems to belong to anyone. Would Weiss and Benioff decide to send a grief-stricken Daisy back to East Egg to burn it all to the ground with a pair of pissed-off dragons? Would the narrator Nick Carraway find himself literally “borne back ceaselessly into the past,” as the famous last line of the novel has it, maybe ending up in Bridgerton? I, for one, was never really concerned about the integrity of Fitzgerald’s original, since I regard it as one of the great American novels. I figured if Seth Grahame-Smith couldn’t do any lasting damage to Jane Austen, Gatsby would be safe.
