Severe Weather Statement issued for Hertford by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hertford THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EASTERN HERTFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN GATES COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern North Carolina.alerts.weather.gov
