Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Oswego A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CAYUGA AND OSWEGO COUNTIES At 416 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lysander, or near Fulton, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oswego, Fulton, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Lysander, Pulaski, Central Square, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, New Haven, Phoenix and Minetto. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.