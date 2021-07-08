Cancel
Camden, NJ

Cleaning up Camden: City workers and volunteers get going

By Jenyne Donaldson
NJ Spotlight
 13 days ago
As part of "Camden Strong" campaign, crews are focused on sprucing up 11 neighborhoods. As part of the “Camden Strong” initiative, a major cleanup is underway in the South Jersey city. The initiative’s goal is to rid the city’s neighborhoods of trash and debris, remove abandoned cars and demolish abandoned homes.

