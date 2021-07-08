Come Check Out Two New Live Shows With Parallel 45!

Looking for plans over the weekend? Or maybe you just want to get the kiddos out of the house! You know we got you on the fun things happening around the community!

Starting this Thursday night, Parallel 45 Theatre is hitting the stage with The Sound of Music!

After a year off due to the pandemic, Parallel 45 Theatre is ready to give you their best performances again! Starting July 8th to July 24th, the troop will be performing the popular musical The Sound of Music, and then from July 21st to August 1st, they will be performing You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The shows will be held outside at the Civic Center Park. Feel free to check out the seating plan and inclement weather policy HERE.

For those that are not familiar with Parallel 45 Theatre, they are a Northern Michigan troop filled with talented artists that produce cutting-edge interpretations of plays and musicals for the community to enjoy! The troop has worked so hard with the production of these shows, and are thrilled to perform live, in-person once again! Now all that’s left to do is sit back, and enjoy the show!

For a full schedule of the shows, and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.