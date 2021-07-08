Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Come Check Out Two New Live Shows With Parallel 45!

By Monika Zachara
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 13 days ago

Looking for plans over the weekend? Or maybe you just want to get the kiddos out of the house! You know we got you on the fun things happening around the community!

Starting this Thursday night, Parallel 45 Theatre is hitting the stage with The Sound of Music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lkuux_0arJvCLC00

After a year off due to the pandemic, Parallel 45 Theatre is ready to give you their best performances again! Starting July 8th to July 24th, the troop will be performing the popular musical The Sound of Music, and then from July 21st to August 1st, they will be performing You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The shows will be held outside at the Civic Center Park. Feel free to check out the seating plan and inclement weather policy HERE.

For those that are not familiar with Parallel 45 Theatre, they are a Northern Michigan troop filled with talented artists that produce cutting-edge interpretations of plays and musicals for the community to enjoy! The troop has worked so hard with the production of these shows, and are thrilled to perform live, in-person once again! Now all that’s left to do is sit back, and enjoy the show!

For a full schedule of the shows, and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Troop#The Sound Of Music#Northern Michigan#Pandemic#Parallel 45 Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mokelumne Hill, CAPine Tree

Check Out These Shows this Weekend at Renegede Winery!!

Mokelumne Hill, CA…We are always excited to have The Woody Show back on stage! Today he will be here from 4-7pm. Always entertaining, always a crowd favorite, and we love him! Reservations are suggested to reserve your spot. Call the winery at 209-286-1041. July 10 @ 8:00 am – 5:00...
Sioux City, IAkwit.org

Check It Out: The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin

This is Kelsey Patterson with the Sioux City Public Library and you’re listening to Check It Out. Today, I’m recommending The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin. Barely 30, Lynette is exhausted. Saddled with bad credit and juggling multiple jobs (some illegally), she’s been diligently working to buy the house she lives in with her mother and developmentally disabled brother Kenny. Portland’s housing prices have nearly quadrupled in 15 years, and the owner is giving them a good deal. Lynette knows it’s their last best chance to own their own home—and obtain the security they’ve never had. While she has enough for the down payment, she needs her mother to cover the rest of the asking price. But a week before they’re set to sign the loan papers, her mother gets cold feet and backs out on her promise, pushing Lynette to her limits to find the money they need.
Orange County, FLallears.net

Check Out the Live Entertainment at the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival!

We’re here with more updates about the 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival! This time, it’s about the entertainment. Whether you prefer to try the new The Noodle Exchange Booth or stick with festival classics like the Germany Booth, the truth is that EPCOT’s Food and Wine is not just about food and wine! There’s also entertainment especially for the festival, and here’s what we saw today!
Rock MusicNME

Rolo Tomassi announce first live show in two years

Rolo Tomassi have announced details of their first live show in two years. The five-piece will head to Brighton for a gig at Chalk on November 12, with support coming from Devil Sold His Soul. “We’re very excited after such a long break to have the chance to get back...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Salisbury, MDstardem.com

Paw Patrol live show coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY — Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure touring live show will come to the Wicomico Civic Center on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Tickets go on sale for the live action kids shows in Salisbury on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

When Night Ranger ‘Pissed the Crap’ Out of Prince at the AMAs

At the height of his career, Prince was notorious for having strict rules regarding how he interacted with others. In early 1985, Night Ranger managed to break all of them. “We’re at the American Music Awards, with Dick Clark - he asked us to be the presenters of the Album of the Year,” Night Ranger frontman Jack Blades explains to UCR. “We figured, ‘Okay, it’s going to be Purple Rain.’”
Musicsoapsindepth.com

Listen to the Music of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

Everyone knows the iconic “Nadia’s Theme” as the theme song of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, but now they can enjoy some of the soap’s other music courtesy of a new Spotify playlist! “Hey,” shared Y&R’s music supervisor and composer RC Cates on Twitter. “I’m excited to share a link to the official Y&R Spotify playlist. Our first offering is a list of some of the songs featured on the show through the years.”
Woodstock, ILstatelinekids.com

Check out the Drive-In Laser Light Show in Woodstock This Weekend

Less than an hour from Rockford, you can check out a laser light show experience this weekend! The Cabin Fever Laser Light show has come to Woodstock, Illinois for four nights of family-friendly fun. **Disclaimer: We were given VIP passes to attend this event. All opinions are our own. When:...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Artist Profile: Bird

From a young age, Bird had a true talent for conjuring up whimsical and magical works of art. We learned more about her, and when her creative career took flight in this week’s Artist Profile. Who are you?. I’m Bird! I’m a Traverse City native. I’m back after being gone...
MusicNo Depression

Singing Takes Center Stage in Bob Dylan’s ‘Shadow Kingdom’

Bob Dylan (archive photo by Mary Andrews) The minute Shadow Kingdom was announced, rumors and speculations began to ripple through the rarified air of Bob Dylan fandom. Would the $25 a ticket streamed special be a filmed version of a live performance, his first since 2019? Or would it be something else entirely? There were few clues and much conjecture. A short black-and-white teaser that came out a few weeks ago featured a snippet of “Watching the River Flow,” suggesting — unless it was a capture of rehearsals — that the performance had already been filmed and that Shadow Kingdom wouldn’t simply be a streamed concert.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

ALL of the 50th Anniversary Gold Character Statues Coming to Disney World

The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, also being dubbed “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” is coming on October 1st! There will be special nighttime spectaculars, a new attraction, new EARidescent outfits for Mickey and pals, and so many more changes starting on October 1st. As part of the 50th celebration,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy