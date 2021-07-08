Cancel
Aaron Rodgers’ Ominous 3-Word Message Should Convince the Packers to Make the Most Painful Decision in Franchise History

By Stephen Sheehan
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Aaron Rodgers speaks, everyone listens. After all, few NFL players can capture an audience’s attention quite like the Green Bay Packers quarterback. While Rodgers mostly lets his play do the talking, he delivered a three-word message on the golf course that should convince Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst to make the most painful decision in franchise history.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

