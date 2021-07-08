Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Amazing on coming back to pro play: "I want to return"

By John Popko
invenglobal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s been quite some time since Maurice "Amazing" Stückenschneider has been involved in the competitive side of League of Legends, he hasn’t taken a break in thinking of ways he can help himself, his region, and his industry get better. He has always been someone unafraid to speak what he believes is true.

www.invenglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#What I Believe#Thanksgiving#Inven Global#Lpl#Lck#The Summer Split#Schalke#Lec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
League of Legends
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

G2 Jankos: "Nelson brings a lot of the Chinese meta into our team"

After a four-game loss streak between weeks 3 and 4, G2 Esports' chances of making playoffs — and Worlds — looked slim. Since then, however, the team has bounced back with a 2-0 in Week 5, and while still at the middle of the leaderboards, it's at least over the proverbial hump, for now.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Kumo on going 7-0 for FlyQuest & FLY Academy in week 6: "Someone has to play those games, you know?"

FlyQuest had a turbulent week 6 of the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, but no one could match the rollercoaster ride of top laner Colin "Kumo" Zhao. Following Eric "Licorice" Ritchie's transfer to Golden Guardians on Tuesday, July 6, Kumo started for both FlyQuest and FlyQuest Academy. With Kumo pulling double duty in the top lane, both squads under the FlyQuest banner went a combined 7-0, snapping the LCS squad's 10-game loss streak in the process.
Sportssportswar.com

He's on track to come back this season. If he can, he will play.

He's on track to come back this season. If he can, he will play. ** -- HWOODHOO 07/07/2021 7:36PM. I think i read somewhere that a November return could be possible -- Charleston Cav 07/07/2021 6:29PM. Athletes can make it back in 6 to 8 months these days, but I...
Video GamesIGN

Mang0 Wins Smash Summit, 100t x Gucci Drops - The Fix: Esports

Mang0 finally wins Smash Summit, 100 Thieves and Gucci drop their new (and pricey) collab, Bugha gets his very own Fortnite skin and Natus Vincere beating G2 Esports at IEM Cologne. It's all on today's IGN The Fix: Esports! -- LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE GAMING AND ESPORTS CONTENT! -- http://www.youtube.com/c/igncompete?sub_confirmation=1 00:00 - Intro 00:30 - Mang0 Finally Wins Smash Summit 11 01:47 - Price Tags What You Expect For 100T x Gucci 02:40 - Fortnite World Champ Bugha Gets In-Game Skin 03:23 - NAVI wins $400 at IEM Cologne Smash Summit 11 turned out to be the summit Mango managed to finally top the rest in SSBM. They went against players such as HungryBox, Plup, iBDW, moky, n0ne and zane to win it all using a mixture Falco and Fox (his go to fighters in Smash Bros). 100t x Gucci finally dropped and it's... pricey. It shouldn't be a huge surprise coming after League of Legends partnering with Louis Vutton but sticker shock is real. Check out the photos of the 100t (nadeshot) team rocking Gucci Following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and Marshmellow, Fortnite pro Bugha has gotten an in-game skin adding to the Fortnite Icon Series. Bugha was only 16 when he won the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. Finally s1mple and the rest of NAVI beat G2esports in CSGO to win it all at IEM Cologne.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Former Fnatic Mid Laner Febiven Retires From Pro Play

European mid lane legend Fabian “Febiven” Diepstraten — of Fnatic fame — has decided to hang his mouse and keyboard and call it a career. This seasoned veteran has been through it all and has garnered worldwide attention for his immaculate play and ability to perform at the highest of levels.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Top Laners in League of Legends Patch 11.15

League of Legends Patch 11.15 is hitting Summoner's Rift on Wednesday and although the buffs and nerfs are a bit tamer compared to the last couple of patches, the meta will remain relatively the same. However, these are the five picks that will stand above the rest and provide as a consistent force in the top lane.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to play Akshan, League of Legends’ newest champion

Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel, is League of Legends’ newest champion. The third champ released in 2021 provides an interesting take on the marksman class. Instead of being designed with primary use in the bottom lane made in mind, Akshan was built for success in the solo lanes due to the way his kit is more ability focused and how his attack speed scales. Akshan’s play patterns align with a mobile skirmisher who can use the map to his advantage thanks to his grappling hook.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Overwatch League announces in-person Grand Finals in LA, Playoffs in Dallas

The following was sent to Inven Global as press release. The Overwatch League is excited to be one of the first esports leagues in the United States to be back live, as the league will reveal its 2021 postseason format tomorrow at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET with plans including a return to live events with fans in two locations later this year.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Ivo Karlovic: "I just want to keep playing and have fun"

There are tennis players in the ATP circuit who, beyond any result on the pitch, have always been very appreciated and liked by the public. One of these is undoubtedly the Croatian giant Ivo Karlovic, an athlete of 211 centimeters whose best quality was undoubtedly the service but that all the public admired and appreciated.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Valorant players want a commend system like CS:GO and League of Legends

Valorant players have called for an in-game system to commend other player’s actions, in a bid to encourage positive behaviour within matches. One of the biggest issues affecting Valorant (and almost every online multiplayer title) is sexism and general toxicity during matches. This is heightened in team-orientated games like Valorant where communication is key, stripping away anonymity regarding a person’s gender.
Video GamesInverse

These are the best Pokémon Unite starters for every playstyle

The free-to-play Pokémon Unite is finally available to download on Nintendo Switch. It takes the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) formula popularized by games like League of Legends and mashes it with Pokémon. It’s no doubt a match made in heaven for some. There’s a lot that goes into playing a match of Pokémon Unite, but one of the most important decisions is the Pokémon you select for battle.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

What Time Does League of Legends Patch 11.15 Go Live?

Patch 11.15 for League of Legends is soon approaching and will have a small number of adjustments for champions on its deadline of the projected July 21 release. What Time Does League of Legends Patch 11.15 Go Live?. Another patch Wednesday is coming and Patch 11.15 will serve as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy