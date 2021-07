In honor of the theme Year of Black Women, stars told us what Black women in Hollywood inspire them. The theme for the 2021 BET Awards was The Year of Black Women, recognizing our domination on stage, on screen, and behind the scenes. Because none of us succeeds in a vacuum, we asked celebs on the red carpet about the Black women in the industry who’ve helped open doors for them as singers, actors, rappers, and entertainers, and, unsurprisingly, there was no shortage of names called.