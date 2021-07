Malaysia Airports announced today that it has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Skyports, the world-leading designer and operator of vertiport infrastructure for electric air taxis, and Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM). As a first step, the parties will combine their distinct aerospace and aviation expertise to conduct a feasibility study examining suitable vertiport solutions to enable the safe take-off and landing of passenger eVTOL vehicles, considering factors such as demand, customer flow, and how to integrate UAM operations.