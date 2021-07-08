Food Bank of Contra Costa, Solano granted $250,000 to local nonprofits
The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano recently distributed $250,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations that will help fight hunger in the community. The Food Bank offers enhancement grants to its partner agencies, a group of more than 250 nonprofits that receive food and support from the Food Bank, to expand their capacity and further support local communities. Since 2010, the Food Bank has distributed $725,000 in grants to local nonprofits.www.timesheraldonline.com
Comments / 0