Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Vivrelle Is Hiring A Director Of Customer Experience In New York, NY

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivrelle is seeking our first Director of Customer Experience to play a critical role in our continued growth. Reporting to the CEO and founders, the Director of Customer Experience will be responsible for building and managing Vivrelle’s customer service team and ensuring a seamless customer experience for our members. Our business is built with the customer at its core, and this role will own the relationships with our members with the goal of keeping them engaged and delighted with Vivrelle’s service.

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Customer Success#Customer Experience#Customer Support#Cx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Jobs
Related
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (07/25)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Interested in sales, customer service, contact center management, and related roles in a fast-growth and high-promotion industry? BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors invite you to the “Professional Sales & Client Services Elevation Event” on July 29 at 9am! Learn current Tips, Trends, and ways to Upskill from our esteemed panel as you network with professional peers, and engage with 20+ award-winning HIRING companies! RSVP here.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Payments As An Integral Part Of The Customer Experience

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire, explores how embedded finance and payments are taking shape in different ways across a range of industries.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Therapy Brands Announces Rob Sutton As Senior Vice President, Customer Care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands is pleased to announce Rob Sutton has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Customer Care. Sutton will establish and nurture important partnerships across the customer journey and strive for continued excellence within every client interaction. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of Customer Care, Implementation, and Professional Services, driving collaborative change and innovation.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

The Customer Experience Is Always Right

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Sid Singh, CEO of Equifax, discusses how in today’s post-COVID reality, the customer has more power than ever before, and how digital identity trust is critical.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

V.Mora Is Hiring A Production Assistant In New York, NY

V.Mora is hiring for their production team. You will be working with a variety of different clients/ collections from the start up stages of design all the way through production! The job is located in the heart of New York in a beautiful 12,000 ft. studio. You’ll be working closely with the CEO Anna Livermore, who not only started V.Mora in 2008 but recently opened a sister company photo studio called Swift Studios.
Businessmartechseries.com

Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Team of customer experience (CX) experts works in lockstep with businesses to define key performance indicators and to better understand the processes and pain points around their CX strategies. Engagements are available on a complimentary basis in advance of contract signings to allow customers to make more informed decisions around...
Artificial Intelligencehospitalitynet.org

CWT Enriches Customer Experience Through New Omni-Channel

CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, today announces the launch of its global omni-channel customer experience (CX) platform. Enabling efficient information sharing across all customer channels and work streams, CWT travel counselor’s responsiveness is boosted via a 360° real-time customer view, including where they are in their trip, their travel policy and trip history, as well as their channel contacts - via a consumer-grade service screen.
JobsAxios

Customer Experience Professional

The primary purpose of this role is to provide an outstanding and differentiating customer experience by understanding and responding appropriately to stated and unstated customer needs. This includes communicating in a professional manner while utilizing all available resources and technology in service to both internal and external customers. The Customer Experience Professional must deliver effective, customer-centric support across multiple channels of communication (i.e., phone, email, chat, and text) while supporting all contact center programs. In order to maintain current knowledge of Lowe’s processes, the individual in this role is expected to continue learning, developing, and building on the foundational skill set of a Lowe’s Customer Experience Professional. The Customer Experience Professional receives regular feedback from his/her Supervisor; the individual in this role must be receptive to this feedback and willing to hone skills and enhance performance on a continual basis. This role offers value to the business by providing superior customer service through the Contact Center, enabling Lowe’s to offer a truly omnichannel experience to its customers seeking purchases and service. This position is in a fast-paced Contact Center environment and schedules may include night and/or weekend work.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

YaYa Publicity Is Seeking A Fall '21 PR Intern In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique Public Relations agency based in New York City specializing in fine and fashion jewelry, accessories and swimwear. The YaYa Publicity team handles press placement on top-tier digital and print editorials, Celebrity/VIP relations, new brand/product launches, and much more. Job Description:. YaYa Publicity is currently seeking...
House Rentmartechseries.com

Reputation Property Management Report Shows that Top Apartment Rentals Embrace the Digital Customer Experience

Research also found that Reputation Score Correlates with Higher Top Line Revenues for Multifamily Housing. Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), released findings from its 2021 Property Management Reputation Report, which analyzed more than 80,000 multifamily residential properties across the U.S. The research shows that the property managers who have adapted to changing consumer behaviors have protected or improved their reputations as they emerge from the pandemic. Additionally, renters are leaving more reviews than ever, with positive sentiment centered around digital tools used by property managers and the speed at which building staff respond to various requests.
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

EDC Team Jefferson to hire new director

EDC Team Jefferson has launched its search for a new executive director. Brian Kuh, the current executive director, will stay with the team as its business services director. The organization is also looking to hire an administrative assistant to help with day-to-day operations. Board members who can represent the business sectors of agriculture, digital workforce, and natural resources are also being recruited.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

WWAKE Is Hiring An ASSISTANT PRODUCTION MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking a highly organized and whip smart Assistant Production Manager. They/he/she will directly support our Production Manager in overseeing all details that ensure our product is made in a timely, high quality manner. This position will include coordinating with our sales and production teams, and managing our in-house studio. We are looking for an individual who has strong foresight, critical thinking skills, and great communication skills!
Jobsfashionista.com

WWAKE Is Hiring A CONTENT + COMMUNITY MANAGER - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking a digitally-savvy individual (with a passion for jewelry!) to manage our brand voice, and to build brand awareness and loyalty. As our Community Manager, you’ll work closely with our Creative Director to create content and align all company communications, social media, and marketing content to tell WWAKE’s story. You will be the first point of contact for most online followers, thus developing an intimate relationship with our online community.
Jobsfashionista.com

WWAKE Is Hiring A SALES ASSOCIATE - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond customer experience. As part of our sales team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every customer. Responsibilities include:. Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for...
Lockport, NYbeckersasc.com

Surgeon named director of New York hospital's ASC

Eastern Niagara Hospital has appointed ophthalmologist Charles Fetterman, MD, medical director of Niagara Regional Surgery Center in Lockport, N.Y., the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal reported July 19.. Dr. Fetterman joined the hospital's medical staff in 2002 and has been a surgeon at the ASC since it opened in 2014. "He...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

WWAKE Is Hiring An ADMINISTRATIVE COORDINATOR - FULL TIME In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking a diligent and highly motivated individual to provide administrative support and ensure efficient operation of the office. As the Administrative Coordinator, you will directly support the owner, Business Manager and employees through a variety of tasks related to organization and communication. This is a new role within our dynamic women-run environment.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

LAPOINTE Is Seeking A Development and Production Intern In New York, NY

LAPOINTE is a women’s designer ready-to-wear collection designed & produced in New York City. The eponymously designed collection offers the industry a collection of bold, easy and luxe designs based in monochromatic signature styling. Highlights include decadent outerwear, luxurious knits and modern separates. We are looking for an Intern that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy