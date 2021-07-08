Cancel
Are the 2021 Yankees among the most disappointing sports teams in recent memory?

By Chandler Drake
bronxpinstripes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a baseball fan and have more than zero eyes, you know that this Yankee team hasn’t even remotely lived up to its lofty expectations. Not only are we watching the team hover around .500, we’re watching one of the most uninspired performances, day in and day out, possibly in recent memory. While the boys may be riding “high” on a three game win streak, it’s going to take one of the best stretches in the game’s history to reach the playoffs; and to win the division? That is going to more than likely take something unprecedented.

