Are the 2021 Yankees among the most disappointing sports teams in recent memory?

2020 record: 4-11-1 Projected win total: O/U 7. How can a team that just won the Super Bowl a few years ago already be one of the NFL’s most underrated teams? Feast your eyes on the Eagles’ 2020 season, when organizational dysfunction and a historic regression from a former MVP candidate resulted in a total overhaul of both the team’s staff and QB spot. It’s back to square one in Philadelphia, where first-time head coach Nick Sirianni has been tasked with injecting creative energy into a plan that quickly went stale under Doug Pederson. Almost no one, from a national perspective, seems to be buying the possibility of the ex-Colts coordinator surprising out of the gate, with young Jalen Hurts under center. But couple the fresh staff with Hurts’ mobility, a healthier offensive line, a new No. 1 wideout in DeVonta Smith and some decent veterans on “D,” and a late challenge for the always-open NFC East title isn’t nearly as crazy as it sounds.