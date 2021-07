Washington, Oregon, California and British Columbia are in the midst of a brutal heatwave that has broken records with 115° temperatures and widespread highs above 100 °. It seems unthinkable to imagine Vermont, land of snow and frigid winters, experiencing such a once-in-a-lifetime event. But data and interviews with experts suggest that while Vermont may not become Oregon anytime soon, it is vulnerable to extreme heatwaves — and it may not be ready for them.