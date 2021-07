I don’t think I really appreciated how stocked my mom keeps our kitchen at home until I went to cook my first meal in my first apartment only to find that tools like whisks, spatulas, and measuring cups are not “comes with the apartment” things. My roommate and I have started to build our kitchen toolbox through “borrowing” from home, searching second-hand stores, and indulging on the occasional trip to HomeGoods. And the star of this search: our GreenPan sauté pan. Because honesty is the best policy, I will admit that my roommate really introduced me to GreenPan, so I am declaring this a love letter to my GreenPan cookware as well as a love letter to her.