Vivrelle Is Hiring A VP Of Marketing In New York, NY
Vivrelle is seeking our first VP of Marketing to play a critical role in its continued growth. Reporting to the founders, the VP of Marketing will be responsible for building and managing Vivrelle’s marketing team and strategy. This role will own all aspects of our marketing program including, but not limited to, internal and external digital marketing; brand messaging; content marketing; influencer relationships and management; media relations; social media; and overall brand management.fashionista.com
Comments / 0